COTR to launch alumni netowrk

The College of the Rockies will be launching an Alumni Netwrok in early November to connect graduates together and keep them engaged with current college activities and developments.

“We are excited to establish the College of the Rockies Alumni Network,” said Graham Knipfel, Director, Donor and Alumni Engagement. “As part of the College’s strategic focus on supporting students and communities, we see this Network as a means to keep our current students, graduates, alumni, and supporters meaningfully connected with each other, and with the College.”

The launch will coincide with the college’s annual open house on Nov. 7.

The college is touting alumni benefits such as deals from local and national Alumni Benefit Partners, including High Country Outdoor Gear and Clothing, Apex Accounting, Steeples Veterinary Clinic, TD Insurance, and Mark’s Canada.

Further benefits include being granted attendance to exclusive networking events, social media groups, job boards, guest speakers, along with opportunities for professional development or volunteerism and expanding their professional connections.

Mike Adams, the owner of Apex Accounting, will join Graham Knipfel and other COTR alumni for the launch of the network.

“The Alumni Network will be a good way to connect with other graduates and to find out what they are doing now. I am excited to be a member,” Adams said. “The College is where I made some of the most important contacts in my life. I got the education I needed for my career, I met my wife there, and I’m still friends with people I went to school with. The College means a lot to me and I am proud that my oldest daughter is now a student there.”


