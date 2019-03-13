COTR to conduct mock disaster exercise

Mass casualty simulation aimed at preparing nursing students to respond to disaster-type events

If you see a bunch of emergency vehicles and personnel at the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus next week — relax, it’s just a training exercise.

Third-year nursing students are teaming up with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services and B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics to stage a mock disaster simulation on Monday, March 18.

The scenario will involve nursing students and emergency personnel responding to a mock mass casualty situation.

The goal of the exercise is to prepare nursing students for potential disaster-type scenarios they may encounter in their nursing careers.

The simulation will begin on Monday morning, and run between 9 a.m to 12 p.m.