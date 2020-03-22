COTR suspending access to Cranbrook campus

The College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus is being suspended in order to practice physical distancing in response to COVID-19, according to an update from the institution.

There will be limited access on Monday, March 23, for students and employees to collect work and study related items.

All face-to-face classes are being suspended, however, classes delivered through alternative methods will continue. Instructors with trade programs will be in contact with students for information on the next steps going forward.

Much of student services has been moved online and library resources are available online as well.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times, and we encourage everyone to stay at home as much as possible,” reads the update from the College of the Rockies Facebook page. “Updates as to our status are available on our website – cotr.ca – and on our social media channels. Specific questions about our pandemic response can be emailed to covidinfo@cotr.bc.ca.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
