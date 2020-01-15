College of the Rockies’ Bachelor of Business Administration: Sustainable Business Practices students Daniel Denegri Estrada and Sarah Clarricoates are excited to be travelling to the micro-state of Andorra where they will spend a semester at the University of Andorra. Photo submitted.

COTR students heading abroad for international educational experiences

Local College students are heading abroad to Europe for some international educational experience.

Two students in a business administration program are heading to the University of Andorra for a semester, while eight students will be off to Ireland for a week-long field trip.

Daniel Denegri Estrada and Sarah Clarricoates, students in the Business Administration: Sustainable Business Practices program, represent the second and third COTR members to study at the Universtiy of Andorra, a small country located between France and Spain.

The University of Andorra has an agreement with the College, where students can study abroad for a semester then transfer those credits back to theeir degree program.

Estrada — who has had a previous international educational experience through a a College-sponsored two-week field school opportunity in Tanzania — is looking forward to spending an entire semester in Europe.

“Spending an entire semester in Andorra is a fantastic opportunity to actually integrate myself in another culture,” he said. “Because the university there has exchange programs with a lot of other countries, it’s also a chance to meet people from all over Europe.”

Andrew Crozier was the first student to take part in the experience last year, noting it enhanced his worldview and career opportunities.

“Getting to travel and see the world outside of Cranbrook is so valuable and it opens up so many opportunities when you get back,” Crozier said.

Darrell Bethune, the College Dean of Business and University Arts and Sciences, said study abroad opportunities can have a positive impact on the individuals who take part in them, and on their future careers.

“The world is increasingly interconnected. In order to be successful in a business career in today’s world, individuals need to be culturally competent and globally aware,” he said. “There’s no better way to achieve this than to immerse oneself into a new cultural experience. These semesters abroad will help these students to grow as individuals, and enhance their employment prospects after they graduate.”

In February, eight students with the Practical Nursing program will travel to Ireland for a week to interact with fellow nursing students and instructors at the Athlone Institute of Technology. They will also observe nursing practices in different settings and explore similarities and differences in geriatric and end-of-life care delivery in Canada and Ireland.

“Taking part in this extraordinary field trip allows our Practical Nursing students to expand their global awareness and to gain a better understanding of the role of nurses as partners in global health,” said Heather Hepworth, Dean of Health and Human Services. “Students will have opportunity to appreciate the impact nurses have on people’s experience of health in the face of increasingly complex global health challenges and issues.”

Jenny Arts, a Practical Nursing student, said she is excited about the opportunity to learn, first-hand, about nursing practices in a different country.

“Ireland has an aging population, just like Canada, so it will be interesting to see how their health care system manages that,” she said. “Seeing a different approach to health care will help me to develop and improve my own practice as a student nurse, and as a future LPN. My fellow students and I are excited for this opportunity.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian found with 28 jugs of liquid meth on sailboat off Oregon pleads guilty
Next story
City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Just Posted

COTR students heading abroad for international educational experiences

Local College students are heading abroad to Europe for some international educational… Continue reading

Cranbrook gearing up for second Winter Blitzville festival

The second annual Winter Blitzville festival is gearing up for a bigger… Continue reading

What to do in January? Lots going on in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Programs Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N Full Activity Guides… Continue reading

Fatal car crash south of Elkford

On January 11, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Elk Valley RCMP responded to… Continue reading

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Teck officially purchased the SunMine from the City of Kimberley on December 31, 2019.

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Most Read