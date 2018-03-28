COTR receives trades training funding

Province doles out $310,000 to update aging trades technology.

The College of the Rockies has received provincial government funding to replace aging trades training equipment with updated technology as part of a $5.4 million announcement for BC post-secondary institutions.

With $310,000 allocated to COTR, the funding provided for the purchase of equipment such as a welding simulator and plasma cutter for the Welding Program. Other programs that will benefit from the windfall include the Heavy Duty Mechanical, Automotive, Electician, Carpenter and Industrial Mechanic (Millwright).

“This new equipment provides our students with the hands-on training they need to be ready for their careers in the trades,” says David Walls, College of the Rockies President and CEO. “Learning on modern and state-of-the-art equipment ensures our students are prepared for long careers in high demand industries.”

Technology turnover in the classrooms is important to esure that students are learning on industry-standard equipment in order to be as prepared as possible to to jump-start their careers once they enter the workforce.

“The more access students get to up-to-date technology the better prepared they are when they leave the classroom,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Our investment will help students at the College of the Rockies succeed and thrive in a whole variety of jobs in different sectors – from automotive to carpentry through to heavy mechanical.”

For a breakdown in the trades funding, see the table below.

 

