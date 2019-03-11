Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff (middle left) and College of the Rockies President and CEO David Walls (middle right) gather in front of College of the Rockies’ Cranbrook Campus with students from a variety of programs to recognize the new partnership that will innovate and enhance the college experience.

COTR receives funding to enhance college experience

Columbia Basin Trust provides $ 6 million to support College of the Rockies and Selkirk College

College of the Rockies is receiving $3 million over three years from the Columbia Basin Trust that will go towards enhancing college experience for students.

“We know that education is the foundation to social, economic and environmental well-being, and our strong relationship with both colleges and our shared commitment to meeting the needs of local communities allows us to continue to elevate the local post-secondary experience,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In our rural context, both colleges already offer an amazing experience for students, and this partnership means we can do even more to create the best experience, with the best technology, and support workforce development right here in the Basin.”

An additional $3 million for the same cause is being allocated to Selkirk College in Nelson.

Specifically, the money will be used to develop project plans to grow and diversify programs, and enhance the college student experience for initiatives that are outside the government funding model.

“Through this significant investment in College of the Rockies, the Trust is supporting the success of our students and communities in the region,” said David Walls, College of the Rockies President and CEO. “This exciting expansion of our partnership will boost applied and work-integrated learning, industry engagement and new program development opportunities that support our students and our regional economy.”

Founded in 1975, College of the Rockies serves more than 10,000 full-time and part-time students per year, with campuses in communities throughout the East Kootenay. Selkirk College offers a number of programs to roughly 2,700 full time learners per year in the West Kootenay.


