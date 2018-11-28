COTR nursing students organizing conference

Nursing students at the College of the Rockies are organzing a conference focusing on rural health care nursing in the East Kootenay that is set for Thursday, Dec. 6.

The conference — Coming into Focus: Envisioning the Future of Rural Health Nursing in the East Kootenay Region — will be put on by fourth-year students and will feature information learned from nursing research and nursing leadership theory, as well as a nursing leadership practicum.

“This group of students is our first class to complete all four years of their Bachelor of Science in Nursing education at the College,” said Norma Sherret, Dean, Health and Human Services. “The leadership conference is an opportunity for these students to showcase the knowledge, skills, and abilities they continue to develop and demonstrate as the nursing leaders of the future.”

Specific topics at the conference will include the impact of patient engagement, engaging in policy to create change, exploring challenges with respite care, and examining the role of Residential Care Aides in providing palliatave care.

“The BSN students have been doing innovative work to promote health and reduce inequities in our communities,” added Sherret. “I’m sure all who attend will be as inspired by their efforts as I am.”

The conference is open to the public on Dec. 6, spanning from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 pm in Room 250 (Lecture Theatre) at the Cranbrook COTR campus. Each presentation will be 20 minutes in length and will include topics of interest to both those in the health care field and the general public interested in the future of health care in the region.

There is no fee to attend, but cash and non-perishable food donations will be collected at the door to benefit the Cranbrook Foodbank Society.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is offered in partnership with the University of Victoria, with students now able to complete the entire four years at College of the Rockies.