COTR Fire Services Training Academy moving to Creston

Fall 2024 will be the 20th program anniversary of the College’s Fire Services Training program (“the Fire Academy”) in the East Kootenay and will also signal the start of a new era.

College of the Rockies is moving this innovative and popular program to the College’s Creston campus and is looking forward to providing a new education opportunity to the community.

“We are pleased to once again bring a full-time program to the Creston campus and to embark on a new partnership with the Creston Fire Department,” said Paul Vogt, President & CEO. “The program will attract up to 18 students from within and outside of our region to Creston, which will undoubtedly contribute positively to the local economy.”

The College program will be delivered through a collaborative agreement with the Town of Creston for use of fire-related facilities and equipment which will enrich the learning experience for students and benefit the community, College and the Town.

“It has been exciting to be able to work out an agreement with College of the Rockies to bring fulltime students to our community” said Creston Mayor Arnold DeBoon. “The Town has the necessary training facilities on Davis Road to provide the hands-on training components for the students with the vast majority of the training facility built by donations over the past 13 years.”

Partnering with a working fire department provides students with real world experience. Students will receive hands-on training in live burns, incident response and management, confined space rescue, vehicle rescue and more. Since 2004, the College has granted 330 credentials to program graduates. The Creston campus program will begin in September 2024, with students graduating in February 2025. Applications for the 2024 intake open November 1, 2023.

Fire Training students can also earn a host of ProBoard-accredited certificates, including Emergency Medical Responder (EMR). Applicants must be at least 18-years of age, hold a BC Class 5 driver’s license or equivalent, be physically fit, complete a written aptitude exam, and take part in a comprehensive interview. The relocation of the Fire Services Training program will not impact the College’s related Fire Innovation Training (FIT) program.

“We are certainly excited about this move to Creston and the upcoming opportunity for our fire-training students to learn right next door to the Creston Fire Department,” Vogt said.

For more information, or to apply for the Fire Services Training program in Creston, go to cotr.ca/fire.