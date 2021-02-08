COTR automotive students benefit from Ford F-150 donation

The brand new F-150 is one of 95 donated by Ford Canada across the province

Pictured from left to right: Jack Moes, Dean of Trades & Technology; John White, AST instructor; Rene Kowalchuk, General Manager, Denham Ford, Steve Zsillei, Marketing Manager, Denham Ford; Paul Vogt, College President & CEO; Mike Penny, Service Manager, Denham Ford; Robin Hicks, College Vice-President Academic, and Graham Knipfel, Director of Donor and Alumni Engagement. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Students in College of the Rockies’ automotive program will now be able to further their education thanks to a donation from Ford Canada of a brand new pickup truck.

The 2020 Ford F-150 donation means that students will be able to stay up-to-date with the latest automotive systems and technologies, says Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology.

Ford of Canada is also providing automotive service technician students and faculty with access to their online Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) training, COTR said in a press release.

The ACE program was formed to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry.

Courses include everything from basic vehicle system fundamentals to some of the most current and detailed vehicle systems training like electrical, Powertrain, air conditioning, and more, says COTR. They are the same courses that Ford technicians complete to receive specialty training in dealerships.

“Students who complete these courses will gain important knowledge of Ford and Lincoln vehicle systems which will help prepare them to start their careers in the industry,” said Moes. “It can be challenging to get this type of updated training on newer model vehicles, so we are excited for our students and faculty to have access to the ACE training courses.”

There are 95 trucks being donated to similar programs across the country. The trucks were considered unsellable because of flood damage, but COTR says they are valuable learning tools.

“Prior to delivering it to the College, local dealership Denham Ford ensured the pickup was thoroughly cleaned, and completed any minor repairs that may have been needed,” COTR explained. “All costs for cleaning were covered by Denham Ford while delivery costs were donated by Freightliner of Cranbrook.”

Moes thanked Denham Ford and Freightliner of Cranbrook for helping with the donation.

“Their support of the AST program, and of our students, is appreciated.”