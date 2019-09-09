COTR appoints Robin Hicks as new Vice President

Hicks will oversee Academic and Applied research divisions

David Walls, president and CEO of College of the Rockies, has announced that Robin Hicks has been appointed as the school’s new Vice President of Academic and Applied Research.

“It is such a privilege to join the talented team of professionals at College of the Rockies,” Hicks said. “I’m so excited to be a part of making a difference in the lives of our students and communities.”

Hicks has a wealth of experience to bring to the new position at COTR. At her most recent role as Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Hicks was responsible for the School of Applied Science and Computing, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Baccalaureate Nursing and the School of Skilled Trades and Tourism.

Before being named Dean at St. Lawrence College, Hicks worked as a professor, program coordinator and associate Dean for the School of Community Services. She has been an active contributor to the college system in Ontario through her work on many regional and provincial committees and working groups.

Hicks’ academic CV includes a Master of Arts in Psychology and a certificate in College Administration and Leadership.

“We are pleased to have Robin joining our team,” Walls said. “I have no doubt her experience and background will be of great benefit to the College and I look forward to her contributions to our community.”

Hicks takes over the role of Vice President from Heather Hepworth who had filled the position on an interim basis for the past two years.

“I want to thank Heather for her dedication, hard work, and caring leadership over the previous two years,” Walls said. “We look forward to continuing to work with her in the temporary role of Dean, Special Projects before she resumes her previous position of Dean, Health and Human Services.”

Hicks and her husband Stephen relocated from Kingston, Ont. She began her new duties on Sept. 3.

