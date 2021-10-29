COTR announces new work-integrated learning opportunities

College of the Rockies’ Dean of Trades and Technology (pictured) will be one of the hosts of a series of webinars introducing the institution’s work-integrated learning program. (COTR file)

College of the Rockies (COTR) is launching a new work-integrated learning (WIL) initiative that is aimed at co-operative education.

The WIL will be a component of COTR’s programs in summer of 2022, and the regional business community is invited to take part.

Co-operative education provides students with the opportunity to work in an industry related to their program of study, COTR explained in a press release.

Students are able to take a term of co-op and get paid for the relevant work for up to four months. This benefits students and the community in general, COTR says, because it helps to shape the development of the region’s future employees while students get hands-on experience with industry professionals.

“College of the Rockies students are eager to receive hands-on experience and are ready to make meaningful contributions to local businesses,” said Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology. “Through co-op placements, these students will bring their skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to employers who, in turn, can economically add depth to their workforce and increase job capacity within their organization.”

COTR is inviting regional employers to learn more about this program through an online webinar. The college will provide more details about WIL and co-op education, explore the benefits of employer participation, and provide a brief overview of funding resources. There will also be a presentation and Q&A from a current co-op student employer.

There are four different opportunities to take part in the webinar: November 4th or 18th at 1p.m., or November 9th or 25th at 4p.m.

The college aims to include up to 13 college programs in the WIL program including business, tourism, environmental science, recreation, criminal and social justice and kinesiology.

“Our co-op and employment services team will be providing on-going assistance to both employers and students taking part in WIL,” Moes added.

Interested employers can learn more about work-integrated learning, find links to the webinars, and fill out a request for more information at cotr.ca/wil.