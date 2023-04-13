COTR accepts offer to relocate feral cats from Cranbrook campus to Richmond sanctuary

The feral cat colony which has been living on College property will enjoy indoor and outdoor space and access to veterinary care at RAPS Cat Sanctuary. COTR photo handout.

The feral felines living in a colony at the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus will soon have a new home, following an offer from a Lower Mainland cat sanctuary, according to a news release.

The College accepted an offer from Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) Cat Sanctuary based out of Richmond, B.C., which has a three-acre property where approximately 400 cats that were formerly homeless or feral live together in a clean and caring environment.

According to the College, the 14 cats currently living on campus will be transferred to the RAPS sanctuary, which is also located near the RAPS Animal Hospital.

The 14 feral cats at the College currently live among temporary structures in a fenced in equipment compound, while being cared for by students and volunteers with EKCares, a volunteer group involved animal welfare causes in the region.

“We are very grateful to RAPS for offering EKCares and the College an option for housing the feral cats,” said Paul Vogt, College of the Rockies President. “After speaking with their CEO and learning about their facilities and standards of care, we truly believe that the cats will be happy and healthy in this potential new home.”

The feral colony has been around for over a decade on campus, residing in an area where training vehicles are stored for the college’s automotive program.

College administration had been considering a location change for the colony due to health and safety issues, and was eyeing a plan for an enclosed shelter in another location on campus. However, the college acknowledged it does not have capacity to provide facilities or level of care already in place at the RAPS cat sanctuary.

“RAPS believes that every life is valuable and ensures that the cats receive high-quality care, including shelter and veterinary services, throughout their lives,” said Eyal Lichtmann, CEO, RAPS. “Within our beautiful grounds, with specialized secure housing, our cats are cared for by a dedicated team of about 200 volunteers. Also, to ensure the health of the cats, we have veterinary care available on-site at the RAPS Animal Hospital, which is one of the largest not-for-profit animal hospitals in Canada.

“We have had many cats come to us from all over the province and they adapt well to their new home.”

Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) was formed in the 1980s, with a goal of feeding, spaying, and neutering homeless and feral cats. Today, RAPS is a no-kill animal services agency that operates the RAPS Animal Hospital, an Adoption & Education Centre, Thrift Stores, and what is now Canada’s largest cat sanctuary.

“The College is grateful for the devotion that EKCares has provided these animals over the years. We look forward to working cooperatively with them to ensure the best outcome for these cats. We are confident that the best solution is for them to be cared for at the RAPS Cat Sanctuary,” Vogt said.