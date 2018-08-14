Corbin evacuation order downgraded to alert

RDEK warns 10 property owners southeast of Sparwood to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an evacuation alert in the Corbin area southeast of Sparwood, according to the RDEK.

The evacuation alert still covers 10 properties as a precautionary measure if the Leach Creek fire behaviour changes.

The fire is currently estimated at 30 hectares and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

The RDEK says property owners in the evacuation alert area should remain prepared to evacuate on short notice. Officials encourage people to move recreational vehicles from the area now in case the evacuation order needs to be reinstated.

 

