Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Coquihalla work going better than expected, B.C. minister says

Highway could reopen to essential traffic in early January

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops and the Okanagan could be opened as soon as early January if favourable weather conditions continue for extensive flooding repairs, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says.

At an Emergency Management B.C. briefing from Vancouver Dec. 9, Fleming said “we’re throwing everything we have” at repairs along the Coquihalla, and the original estimate of restoring some traffic by the end of January may have been pessimistic.

Work continues on major rockslide and water damage in the Fraser Canyon route north of Hope as well, with that on target for resumption of truck and other essential traffic by mid-January, Fleming said. While both routes are out, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton serves as the only road link from the Lower Mainland to the B.C. Interior, and it continues to be restricted to essential traffic only.

Passenger traffic for the holiday season won’t be safe mixing with “convoys of trucks” on Highway 3, Fleming said.

RELATED: Heavy snowstorm forecast for B.C.’s Highway 3

RELATED: Highway 1 reopens to all traffic Abbotsford to Hope

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
B.C. Forests Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses
Next story
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

Just Posted

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

Cranbrook’s first-ever Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place at the Safeway parking lot on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021. NextGen Transit hosted the fundraiser with the goal of garnering 4,500 pounds of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank. Volunteers are pictured in the bus on the afternoon of December 4. The bus had already been completely filled with donations and emptied once before this photo was taken. All donations will go to the food bank. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects over 4,300 lbs of food for Cranbrook Food bank

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

MBSS's Wild Theatre is reprising the classic and perennial favourite “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Thursday, Dec. 9, and runs through Sunday, December 12. Photos by Christina Blaskovich
Past, Present, Future: Wild Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ takes to the stage