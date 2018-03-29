Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Thefts from vehicles across B.C. were down in the past year, but not by much, and officials continue to urge drivers to hide valuables to decrease the temptation for criminals.

“We need to see thefts from vehicles drop more significantly in order to say we are having an impact on deterring auto crime,” Insp. Brian MacDonald said in a news release Thursday.

The Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team is in charge of bait car programs in the province. With April being Auto Crime Enforcement Month, the team has partnered with ICBC and the provincial government in its newest campaign: Lock it or Looted.

The top 10 most common items stolen from cars:

  1. Smartphones
  2. Personal electronic devices, ie. tablets, laptops, GPS, etc.
  3. Work tools
  4. Credit cards
  5. Documents and identification
  6. Cash or change
  7. Car parts and accessories
  8. Garage door openers
  9. Sunglasses
  10. Keys

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Just Posted

Celtic Connection Coming To Cranbrook

How Riverdance revolutionized Irish dance and Irish music over 20 years

RDEK cleaning up asbestos at transfer station

Contractors are on site undertaking clean-up this afternoon after someone deposited 10… Continue reading

City preparing for 2018 infrastructure projects

Council approved the reallocation of carry forward balances from the 2017 Capital… Continue reading

SPCA advocate wants more animal cruelty protection in bylaw

Christy King says language was removed from existing bylaw in 2016.

RDEK fetes electoral area volunteers

The Regional District of East Kootenay has named its 2018 Electoral Area… Continue reading

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

Nelson Save On manager wears Nitros’ jersey

Ted Murrell lost the hockey bet

Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers

France, Netherlands, Belgium stops to sign exchange agreements

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman chronicle the province’s ‘bizarre journey’ in new book

Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Robin Carey, 13, was a standout softball and baseball player, twice representing Team Canada

Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes

Health Professions Review Board’s decision deemed transparent and justifiable

Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Kris Smith says he may be forced to sell due to B.C.’s new speculation tax.

China’s defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry

China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime in the coming days

Most Read