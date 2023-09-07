Cops for Kids arresting locals for charity

The group’s Jail and Bail Fundraiser will take place at Tamarack Centre on Sept. 13

The Cops for Kids cycling team will make its way through Cranbrook on Sept. 13 and stop at Tamarack Centre to jail unsuspecting passersby, whose bail money will go to charity (photo courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)

Shoppers who head to the Tamarack Centre on Sept. 13 might find themselves in jail.

RCMP are running a Jail and Bail Fundraiser at the mall that day, where they arrest unsuspecting law-abiding citizens, try them before a kangaroo court and throw them in a fake jail cell. The jailed person must raise bail money in order to be released, and whatever funds they gather will go towards children in medical, physical and traumatic crisis. Locals are encouraged to nominate their friends, family, spouse or boss to be jailed.

The fundraiser is part of Cops for Kids tour. Twenty four RCMP members are completing a 10-day bike ride across southeastern B.C. to raise money for cause. The group departs from Kelowna on Sept. 8 and spends five days cycling through the south Okanagan and Kootenays, before arriving in Cranbrook. From there, riders continue onward to Golden, Salmon Arm and Kamloops, and return to Kelowna on Sept. 17. Each rider fundraised a minimum of $2, 500 in order to participate in the tour.

Cranbrook locals taking part in the ride, include Cst. Holly Mumford, Lisa Barnes and Steve Mercandelli.

The team will meet with children that benefit from their fundraising in each of the communities they visit. Cranbrook residents will also have a chance to connect with the team at a fundraiser barbeque at Bridge Interiors on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or at the detachment on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

