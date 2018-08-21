Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Mission RCMP are still searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from Mission Minimum Institution earlier this month.

On Aug. 7, during a head count a the federal minimum security prison, officials discovered that John Norman MacKenzie was not present and reported the missing inmate to the Mission RCMP.

MacKenzie was last seen at around 7 p.m. and has no ties to the Mission community, police said in a news release. He is considered a low risk to the public.

At the time of the incident, Mission RCMP asked for the public’s help to find the inmate, but have yet to apprehend him.

“We’re still pursuing that investigation and utilizing other investigational techniques in an effort to locate him,” said Mission RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford.

MacKenzie is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other offences, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.

The 57-year-old inmate is described as having fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, standing five feet eight inches and weighing 197 pounds.

The federal corrections branch said it will investigate the incident and is working with police to locate MacKenzie.

Anyone with information on MacKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477. If located police advise you do not approach MacKenzie and call 911 immediately.

 

Previous story
Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October
Next story
PHOTOS: Prickly porcupine rescued after hitchhiking down Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Update from incident management team on Meachen Creek Complex

As the smoke clears today and tomorrow, more extreme fire behaviour may be observed.

Delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

DriveBC reminding travellers the area is an active wildfire zone and warning of fallen debris.

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeals court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

RCMP seek info on hit-and-run

Incident occured outside Cranbrook Law Courts earlier this month

Chernove ends season with another golden finish

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

Kootenay Ice announce 2018 to 2019 staff, detail upcoming changes and events

On Monday, August 20 the Kootenay Ice hosted a meeting with local… Continue reading

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice announce 2018 to 2019 staff, detail upcoming changes and events

On Monday, August 20 the Kootenay Ice hosted a meeting with local… Continue reading

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Most Read