Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

The man who abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, B.C, home in 2011 is now living in Vancouver.

Police issued a public warning on Thursday, saying Randall Hopley is now living in the city and poses a risk to the safety of young boys. Neither his neighbourhood nor his address were released.

Hopley, 53, was sentenced to six years behind bars and deemed a long-term offender in 2013, after he kidnapped Kienan Hebert from his bedroom two years earlier, triggering an AmbertAlert. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

The Correctional Service of Canada assessed Hopley as “a high risk for violent and sexual re-offending,” police said. He is bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order and was convicted of sexual assault and break-and-enters prior to the Sparwood case.

He is living in Vancouver under several conditions, including to not be in, near or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to be, unless accompanied by an adult approved by his parole supervisor. He also must abide by a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Hopley is described as white, five foot nine inches tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes and often has a beard.

Anyone who sees him violating conditions is asked to call 911.

