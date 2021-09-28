Controlled burns scheduled for Wasa Transfer Station, Kimberley Nature Park

Controlled burns are planned for the Wasa Transfer Station and the Kimberley Nature Park, according to the RDEK and the City of Kimberley, respectively.

The RDEK posted to their social media channels on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that smoke may be visible around the area of the Wasa Transfer Station as they burn their wood pile as part of their normal operations.

They added that a contractor will be present with a water truck and necessary equipment to monitor the burn closely and remain on site overnight.

Additionally, fuels management work is being conducted at the Kimberley Nature Park and residents can expect to see smoke from that area throughout the week of Sept. 27.