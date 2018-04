Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

Teck Resources is reporting that a serious incident occurred at Fording River Operations earlier today, and that one contractor is currently not accounted for.

Elk Valley RCMP has confirmed that they and the Ministry of Mines are on scene investigating an industrial accident. Teck has mobilized its emergency response teams.

No other employees are involved and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.

Further information will be made available as it is released.