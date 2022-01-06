Continued snow in Cranbrook proving to be a challenge: where to put it?

The City is asking residents, businesses to work together to help keep sidewalks and right-of-ways clear

This photo represents some of the snow piles that the City is seeing around Cranbrook. (City Bylaw file)

The snow just keeps on coming here in Cranbrook, and the City is asking businesses and residents to be mindful of where they put the snow as they continue to clear it.

Paul Heywood, Manager of Building and Bylaw Services says that businesses and neighbours need to work together to find a solution as everyone is dealing with the excessive amount of snow.

“This snow is challenging for everyone. We’ve seen a large amount of snow in a short period of time and we are asking everyone to work together, to pitch in and use strategy and common sense to clear the snow,” Heywood said.

He adds that pedestrian safety is a huge priority, especially for those who may have mobility issues and those who rely on walking to get to and fro.

He said that some businesses and residents are pushing snow piles onto City streets, which adds to the already overwhelming amount of clearing that the City is doing.

“With all of this snow, we are finding many locations across the City where significant piles of snow are being pushed back onto the street – blocking sight-lines for drivers and hindering pedestrians at street corners,” said Heywood.

As per City regulations, residents, business owners and property managers are required to remove ice and snow from sidewalks bordering their properties within 24 hours of a snow event. Heywood says that many already do so and the City thanks them for it.

Whenever possible, it is asked that people pile snow on their own properties.

In terms of downtown businesses, that can prove to be a bit more of a challenge, especially if a sidewalk is the only frontage they have.

“We ask that everyone work together and support each other. We need neighbours to help neighbours wherever possible to help keep sidewalks clean and access to properties open,” said Heywood. “A large majority of our calls are coming from seniors or those with mobility challenges, and we need to ensure that they have access to sidewalks and can get out of their vehicles safely.”

He says that City crews and Ministry of Transportation crews are working around the clock, day and night, to try to keep up with the demands of snow clearing.

The City and the Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays (CMHA) are still looking for volunteers to help with the Snow Angels program. The program pairs able-bodied volunteers with people who are having trouble clearing their snow.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the ‘Winter Road Maintenance’ section of Cranbrook website or call CMHA Kootenays at 250-426-5222.

The Cranbrook 311 app and phone lines are available for anyone with concerns.