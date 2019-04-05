The 11-km Camp Slough is on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack.

‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Citizen reported it to City of Chilliwack, which confirmed the slough appears reddish pink

A section of a waterway in the Fraser Valley has turned a reddish pink.

A resident called the City of Chilliwack this week to report an unknown substance had likely been discharged into the Camp Slough on Fairfield Island.

City staff visited the site and confirmed the water appeared to be “significantly contaminated.”

Reports were subsequently made to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ministry of the Environment.

The low water level this spring may have kept the contamination to that section of the slough, staff said, since it didn’t appear to be spreading too quickly.

READ MORE: Work plan for Camp Slough

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A section of the Camp Slough appears to have turned pink. (Submitted)

Previous story
John Hudak announces run for Cranbrook City Council

Just Posted

John Hudak announces run for Cranbrook City Council

Hudak aims to be Cranbrook’s full-time councillor

Key City Theatre has Cole Porter plans

Auditions for theatre’s next musical — “Anything Goes” — announced from May 27 and 31

Special Olympics looking for volunteers

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics chapter will hold a recruiting session on April 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Lacrosse gets going in Cranbrook

Cranbrook lacrosse has started their indoor season and look forward to an exciting year

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

When did socialism become a bad word?

There’s a new buzzword in politics these days. Well, actually it’s an… Continue reading

Ten Rules for Life: The wisdom of Jean Vanier

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last September, Jean Vanier turned 90. Vanier is the… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Our Glorious Moon

Gary Boyle Stargazing is a wonderful, peaceful pasttime that anyone can enjoy.… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To dog owners who keep their dogs on leash at Elizabeth… Continue reading

Most Read