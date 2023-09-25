A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023.The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says container shipments are falling fast, as consumer demand weakens amid a sputtering economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023.The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says container shipments are falling fast, as consumer demand weakens amid a sputtering economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Container shipments drop at Port of Vancouver along with the economy

Shipment volume in the first half of the year fell 14% compared to same period in previous year

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says container shipments are falling, as consumer demand weakens amid a sputtering economy.

The authority says container shipment volume at the Port of Vancouver in the first half of the year fell 14 per cent compared with the same six-month period in 2022.

Interim CEO Victor Pang says the figures reflected a softer economy, which contracted slightly in the second quarter.

Movement of construction materials and auto parts also slumped, while shipments of finished vehicles ramped up as supply chain kinks smoothed out.

Grain exports marked the biggest bright spot, ramping up more than 100 per cent, a boost driven in part by record volumes shipped to Africa amid a surge in demand brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Pang says the two-week strike by B.C. port workers in July took a toll on operations, as month-over-month container shipments fell by third and pushed many shippers to other ports.

READ ALSO: Minister launches review of B.C. port strike looking for ‘structural issues’

READ ALSO: Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

Portstrade

Previous story
B.C. raises Survivors’ Flag to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
PODCAST: One-on-one interview with BC United Leader Kevin Falcon

Just Posted

The ʔaq̓am community marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 with a sombre ceremony to remember and reflect on loved ones lost and impacted by the toxic drug crisis. Trevor Crawley photo.
Drug poisonings claim 14 lives in Cranbrook this year: BC Coroners Service

A trunk main north of Cranbrook began leaking water on Sept. 22, leaving residents in the north end of town without water for 24 hours. Lee Tengum captured the water leak on video, which is pictured in the screenshot above. A boil water advisory is still in effect for residents in the north of the city (Courtesy of Lee Tengum)
Boil water advisory still in effect in North Cranbrook

Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos.
Craft brews on tap at Great Canadian Beer Festival

Danick Leroux faces the opposition, in net for the Cranbrook Bucks in Trail, Friday, September 22. (Jennifer Small photo)
Bucks split opening weekend in Trail, Vernon