Construction underway to replace pressure reducing station

Contractors have begun construction to replace an aging pressure reducing station on 2nd St. S, between 27th Ave S and 28th Ave S, and a traffic detour has been put in place for the duration of the project.

The section will be closed off until the project’s expected completion in mid-September, as the city reminds drivers to slow down and obey the traffic signage, as the posted speed limit has dropped to 30 km/h along the detour route.

Marwest Industries, which was awarded the contract for the project, is replacing the pressure reducing station with a new above ground structure. The existing structure being replaced poses issues with safe entry and operation, according to the City.



