Construction underway for new four-storey apartment building

Construction has begun for a four-storey apartment building near Victoria Ave. that will house 20 affordable housing units.

The project, spear-headed by BC Housing, replaces two four plexes at 126 and 130 21st Ave. South that were torn down to make way for the new building, which will feature one- and two-bedroom units for individuals, seniors and families, according to a news release.

Three units will be available for people with disabilities and monthly rents are estimated to cost between $375 to $674.

“We know there’s an urgent need for more affordable homes in communities in every corner of the province,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “These new homes will give people a safe, clean and modern place they can afford, another example of how our government is putting people first.”

BC Housing will operate the building once construction is completed, as new residents are expected to move into units in early 2022.

“We are very pleased that the Province has recognized the need for affordable housing in Cranbrook and has provided funding for these much-needed units,” said Lee Pratt, mayor, City of Cranbrook. “Once completed, they will be appreciated by the occupants and their families, providing a very affordable and safe place for them to live. This is a great fit for our strategic plan on the housing requirements for our city.”



