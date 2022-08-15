Construction to begin on new paved trail in Moir Park

The new multi-use trail will connect to other trail systems in Cranbrook

Pictured is Cranbrook’s Moir Park, which will soon be getting a new multi-use trail system thanks to the work of local service groups. The trail will connect to other trail networks in the City, and will also see the construction of several lookout towers, offering views like the one pictured. (Photo courtesy JCI Kootenay)

Construction will soon begin on the new Moir Park Perimeter Trail, a paved trail through the park that will connect to Cranbrook’s active transportation network.

Construction on Phase One of the project begins with a work party on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. The grand opening of the trail is slated for late September or early October this year.

Phase One will consist of a paved trail encircling the baseball diamonds and part of the soccer fields, offering connections to other amenities in the park, JCI Kootenay explained in a press release. Lookouts will also be constructed, giving trail users views of the city, the Rocky Mountains, Mount Baker and Cranbrook Mountain.

Future phases will see the trail continue around the perimeter of the park and connect to the Rotary Trail and City of Cranbrook cycling networks.

The project is being completed by the Rotary Club of Cranbrook in partnership with JCI Kootenay. Major sponsors include McElhanney, the City of Cranbrook, BA Blacktop and Emco Waterworks.

“We are excited about commencing the construction of Phase One of the Rotary Moir Park Centennial trail on Saturday, August 20th when the members of Rotary and JCI plus many community volunteers will spend the day laying the trail foundation,” said Chuck Downie, President of the Rotary Club of Cranbrook.

At Saturday’s work party, sod will be stripped and gravel will be spread in preparation for paving on a later date.

“JCI Kootenay is excited to be involved on another trail project in Cranbrook and look forward to providing this legacy project for the residents of Cranbrook to enjoy,” said Marcus Brown, JCI BC/Yukon regional president and geotechnical consultant.

The Rotary Club and JCI Kootenay have put out a call for volunteers, as well as those with a bobcat or small excavator to help out. Anyone with availability can contact Joe McGowan at 250-919-2494 or email joe.a.mcgowan@gmail.com. Food and beverages, prepared by Jim Cupido of Colombo Lodge, will be provided to volunteers.



