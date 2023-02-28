The East Kootenay Foundry is currently under construction, while interim services at another location should be up and running by April. Trevor Crawley photo.

Construction for East Kootenay Foundry Centre well underway in Cranbrook

Construction is well underway for a new youth-focused mental health and wellness centre in Cranbrook that will serve the entire East Kootenay region.

The East Kootenay Foundry is a two-storey building that will contain walk-in health care and wellness services for all youth aged 12-24, while talks are underway to find satellite spaces in communities throughout the Columbia Valley and the Elk Valley.

Everything from the choosing of the property lot, to the design of the building and the hiring of staff is being done with input from a youth council.

Fundraising for the East Kootenay Foundry began in 2020, through a campaign led by Brenna Baker and the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Initially, the goal was to raise $1.4 million, which later expanded to $4 million.

Much of that has already been raised, with approximately $600,000 to go, according to Baker.

“I know this is going to save lives and even if it saves one life, it’s made a difference and it’s worth every cent we’ve fundraised for,” Baker said.

Baker, along with Colin Sinclair, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society (KKCFSS), provided a Foundry project update to the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District board last week.

Two years ago, the KKCFSS was selected as the lead agency to create and operate a Foundry centre in the East Kootenay.

“It is a unique model in that each Foundry across the province offers different services so as we open and get our interim services, which we’re hoping to launch in April here in another location, we can really work out the kinks of exactly what we need in terms of the services to provide and help the youth of the East Kootenay,” said Sinclair.

Services will be provided on an in-kind model in partnership with other government and community agencies and non-profit organizations.

It will be the 19th Foundry centre to open in B.C., he added.

