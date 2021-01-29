Traffic will be closed on Innes Ave for the next few weeks as contractors install storm sewer services for a housing development.

Construction activities to close Innes Ave to vehicle traffic

The city is closing vehicle traffic on Innes Ave for the next few weeks in order to facilitate storm sewer upgrades tied to a housing development currently under construction in the area.

All residents that use Innes Ave. for traffic will still be able to access their properties, but if property access is restricted due to construction activities, the representatives from Mackay Contracting will contact individuals to co-ordinate alternatives.

The work is expected to start on Monday, Feb. 1 and wrap up by Friday, Feb. 19.

The city says residents who use Innes Ave to access their properties should follow directions of on site personnel, and those who ares using the temporary access route are reminded to obey all the signage in place.

During the closure, bus stops on Innes Ave will be closed, while the Route 3 – Third Ave buses will travel on a slightly different route than usual, which can be found on the local transit website.

Just Posted

Traffic will be closed on Innes Ave for the next few weeks as contractors install storm sewer services for a housing development. Trevor Crawley photo.
