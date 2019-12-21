Andrew Scheer, Leader of Conservative Party of Canada, delivers a keynote speech to attendees of the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

The federal Conservative Party says it will postpone a policy convention until November because of the upcoming leadership race.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place mid-April but will be moved back to allow the party to focus on choosing a successor to current leader Andrew Scheer.

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday.

The party hasn’t yet announced when it plans to elect a new leader.

Scheer announced he will step down as leader after facing criticism from within the party over his loss to Justin Trudeau in the 2019 election.

The Conservatives say they’ll have more details about the policy convention later on.

ALSO READ: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Serious accident south of Marysville; highway remains closed for traffic reconstructionist to work

Traffic being diverted throught Stirton Road

Traffic backed up near Marysville due to vehicle incident

A motor vehicle incident just south of Marysivlle has closed Highway 95A… Continue reading

Local paraglider shares his love of the sport

Paragliding can be done at many different levels in numerous locations around the region

Cranbrook Legion gives $10,000 to Health Foundation

An amazing $10,000 was donated to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health… Continue reading

RoadWatchBC’s new report proposes safer wildlife crossings

Above: Researchers identified 25 locations for potential wildlife crossing infrastructure, then narrowed… Continue reading

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Most Read