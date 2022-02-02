Rob Morrison, Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, was joined by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, during a swearing in ceremony last year. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.

Rob Morrison, Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, was joined by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, during a swearing in ceremony last year. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.

‘Exciting times ahead’ following Conservative leadership vote result, says MP Morrison

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole lost a leadership vote forced by caucus on Wednesday

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole lost a leadership vote held by caucus members on Wednesday.

The results, posted on social media by Kevin Waugh, a Conservative MP representing a Saskatchewan riding, show a 73-45 vote split between replacing O’Toole, as opposed to endorsing his leadership.

The Conservative caucus is 119 members, however, the caucus chair didn’t vote, meaning a total of 118 votes were cast through a secret ballot process, according to Waugh’s Facebook post.

Rob Morrison, the Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, issued a brief statement Wednesday afternoon following the results.

“Erin O’Toole led our party through a challenging time and I thank him and his family for their service to country,” Morrison said. “Conservative MPs have voted to move forward with a new leader and there are exciting times ahead.”

Morrison’s statement did not indicate how he voted in the secret-ballot leadership poll.

When O’Toole ran for party leadership two years ago, Morrison endorsed his candidacy, supporting the Ontario-based MP’s campaign to helm the Conservatives following Andrew Scheer’s resignation.

The Conservatives will chose an interim leader before likely organizing another leadership election —the third contest over the last six years.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs
Next story
B.C. patients can now get a prescription for a Parks Canada Discovery Pass

Just Posted

Rob Morrison, Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, was joined by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, during a swearing in ceremony last year. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.
‘Exciting times ahead’ following Conservative leadership vote result, says MP Morrison

Elizabeth Lake is rich in biodiversity. For example, 168 species of birds were seen here making it the most popular “hot spot” for bird watchers according to eBird Canada in 2021. An immature bald eagle watches as mallards, coots and a trumpeter swan enjoy the limited open water available as the lake froze over in November, 2020. Stewart Wilson photo
The remarkable wetland that is Elizabeth Lake

The Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue Society will receive $26,000 for land search and rescue through provincial gaming grants. Pictured are Cranbrook SAR members getting into a Bighorn helicopter, which are often used to assist in rescue missions. (Cranbrook SAR/Facebook)
Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations benefit from provincial gaming grants

Slash pile burning. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services.
Contractors to burn slash piles south of Cranbrook, smoke may be visible