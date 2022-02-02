‘Exciting times ahead’ following Conservative leadership vote result, says MP Morrison

Rob Morrison, Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, was joined by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, during a swearing in ceremony last year. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole lost a leadership vote held by caucus members on Wednesday.

The results, posted on social media by Kevin Waugh, a Conservative MP representing a Saskatchewan riding, show a 73-45 vote split between replacing O’Toole, as opposed to endorsing his leadership.

The Conservative caucus is 119 members, however, the caucus chair didn’t vote, meaning a total of 118 votes were cast through a secret ballot process, according to Waugh’s Facebook post.

Rob Morrison, the Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, issued a brief statement Wednesday afternoon following the results.

“Erin O’Toole led our party through a challenging time and I thank him and his family for their service to country,” Morrison said. “Conservative MPs have voted to move forward with a new leader and there are exciting times ahead.”

Morrison’s statement did not indicate how he voted in the secret-ballot leadership poll.

When O’Toole ran for party leadership two years ago, Morrison endorsed his candidacy, supporting the Ontario-based MP’s campaign to helm the Conservatives following Andrew Scheer’s resignation.

The Conservatives will chose an interim leader before likely organizing another leadership election —the third contest over the last six years.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

