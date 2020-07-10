Conservation officers rescue elk calf, take it to wildlife rehab centre

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service rescued an elk calf near Cranbrook and have taken it to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Golden. Photo courtesy B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Members with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service recently rescued a dehydrated and emaciated elk calf found near Cranbrook, according to a post from the organization’s social media acccounts.

Officers believe the calf’s mother was hit and killed on the road.

The calf has been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Golden.

The B.C. COS reminds the public to drive carefully in wildlife zones.



