Conservation officers rescue elk calf, take it to wildlife rehab centre

Members with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service recently rescued a dehydrated and emaciated elk calf found near Cranbrook, according to a post from the organization’s social media acccounts.
Officers believe the calf’s mother was hit and killed on the road.
The calf has been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Golden.
The B.C. COS reminds the public to drive carefully in wildlife zones.
trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.