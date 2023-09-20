The B.C. Conservation Officer Service put down a coyote at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 20) after nine people suffered bites in a five-day span. /Pixabay Photo

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service put down a coyote at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 20) after nine people suffered bites in a five-day span. /Pixabay Photo

Conservation officers put down coyote following 9 Lower Mainland attacks

Conservation Officer Service says coyote matched witness photos and descriptions

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) put down a coyote in Mission on Wednesday morning (Sept. 20) after nine people were bitten in less than a week.

“The coyote matched photos and descriptions provided by witnesses,” the COS said in a Facebook post.

The COS says the coyote was killed to ensure public safety. It was found at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the same area where three workers were bitten last Thursday morning (Sept. 14).

However, conservation officers believe it’s likely that aggressive coyotes remain in the area and urge Mission residents to stay cautious.

Conservation officer Todd Hunter said earlier in the week that the plan after removing an animal is to back off and see if it works.

The nine attacks occurred within a five-day span, with two people suffering coyote bites on Monday morning (Sept. 18), one on Friday (Sept. 15) and six on Thursday.

The COS is still investigating the incidents and working to determine whether it was a single coyote involved in the attacks or more.

The COS is collaborating with the City of Mission on public outreach efforts, including signage and patrols.

In a news release, the city urged residents against feeding coyotes. The city also encouraged cat owners to keep them indoors or within a secure enclosure because recent conflicts have included attacks and fatalities of free-roaming pets.

READ MORE: Another pair of Mission coyote attacks brings total to 9 in 5 days

Love The Cranbrook Townsman?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver woman allowed to keep guinea fowls for ‘pure joy of companionship’
Next story
Security boosted at Vancouver’s Indian consulate after Trudeau’s remarks

Just Posted

Members of the the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments respond to a fire near Tie Lake in June, 2023. The Regional District of East Kootenay is currently seeking firefighters to join the ranks of the area’s Fire Halls. RDEK photo.
RDEK’s fall firefighter recruitment drive underway now

photo submitted.
Cranbrook city council working with school district to expand childcare services

Don’t Dress For Dinner is set to hit the stage October 13 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.
Don’t Dress For Dinner Serves Up Surprises

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library