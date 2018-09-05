Christianne Wilhelmson, executive director at the Georgia Strait Alliance. (Black Press Media)

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Several conservation groups are suing the federal Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans over the protection of southern resident killer whales.

Representatives from Ecojustice, the David Suzuki Foundation, the Georgia Strait Alliance, the Natural Resources Defense Council, World Wildlife Fund Canada and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation held a news conference to announce the lawsuit on Wednesday in downtown Vancouver.

The six groups have repeatedly called for the government to protect the killer whales through an emergency order.

“We don’t want to start triaging individual orcas in order for this population to serve,” Christianne Wilhelmson, executive director at the Georgia Strait Alliance.

READ MORE: Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

OPINION: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

Southern resident killer whales are known to roam along the coastal waters from Vancouver Island to California.

Recently, a mother orca garnered international attention after carrying her dead offspring on her nose for about a month as a way of grieving.

A young orca known as J50 has also been the focus of rescue efforts by both U.S. and Canadian marine biologists after scientists determined she suffered from a disorder causing her to become severely emaciated and lethargic.

WATCH: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

Black Press Media has reached out to the ministry for comment.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers
Next story
Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

Just Posted

WildSafeBC’s annual BC Goes Wild weekend taking place Sept. 14 t0 16, 2018

WildSafeBC will also be tagging garbage cans put out before collection day.

Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later… Continue reading

UPDATED: Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

Ice forward reflects on U18 gold medal

Peyton Krebs captured a championship title with Team Canada earlier in August.

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby In ‘Changing Tides’ Kotaro Hayashi presents the personal stories of… Continue reading

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

Smaller class size targets add to recruiting challenge

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

Most Read