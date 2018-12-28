A specific batch (1000356816) of DUREX RealFeel 20 count condoms distributed in Canada is not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life. (DurexCanada website)

Condoms recalled after concerns over variable burst pressure

Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms

A condom manufacturer has initiated a consumer level recall on a specific batch of condoms over concerns about variable burst pressure performance.

Following observations of the poor performance of the DUREX RealFeel condoms manufactured during 2017, the manufacturer conducted an internal investigation that showed the condoms were not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at the end of their five year shelf-life.

As a cautionary measure, RB Health (Canada) Inc. is recalling a specific batch (1000356816) of DUREX RealFeel 20 count condoms.

A similar recall was initiated for DUREX RealFeel extra lubricated 10 count condoms on July 30.

At that time, one batch of non-latex Durex RealFeel extra lubricated 10 count condoms from batch 1000443254 marketed in Canada between June to July was recalled for not being expected to meet the internal burst pressure specification of 1.0 kPa at the end of the five year shelf-life.

Batch numbers can be found on the bottom of the box and printed on the foil wrap of each condom.

Anyone who has purchased the affected products with the specified batch numbers can return them to the store where they were bought or call 1-800-320-9738 or email consumer.relations@rb.com for more information.

RB Health (Canada) Inc. is asking consumers to return Durex RealFeel extra lubricated 10 count condoms (UPC 0 67981 98715 7) and/or Durex RealFeel 20 count condoms (UPC 0 67981 97177 4) with the batch numbers 1000443254, 1000362619, 1000355040, 1000362809 or 1000356816.

 

