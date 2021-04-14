Concourse at Western Financial Place to close for season April 16

The City encourages walking on the outdoor track at COTR

Western Financial Place is set to re-open on November 2, 2020. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

The walking concourse at Western Financial Place will close for the season beginning on Friday, April 16.

The concourse is typically used for indoor walking during the fall and winter months. The City of Cranbrook explained that regular users of the space have been advised of the closure for the past few weeks.

The concourse will open again in mid-October.

“Walking patrons can use the track at the College of the Rockies throughout the summer months,” said the City.

Staff will use the time during the closure to undertake summer maintenance projects.

“During the pandemic, our staff have also been busy with patron check-ins and this will allow them to get back to more of their regular duties,” explained the City in a press release. “The Provincial Health Officer strongly encourages people to be active outside, as walking outdoors is a healthier option during the pandemic.”

Concourse at Western Financial Place used for walking in fall & winter months closing for season Friday April 16. The… Posted by City of Cranbrook on Wednesday, April 14, 2021