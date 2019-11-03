The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination. The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend (shown), Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency MANDATORY CREDIT

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019.

They were sold across Canada, and anyone who has them should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, Listeria poisoning symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

ALSO READ: Chicken nugget recall expands to include Compliments brand

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

Just Posted

Former ʔaq̓am chief helps mark new provincial bill upholding Indigenous rights

New legislation to align provincial law with United Nations declaration affirming Indigenous rights

Salvation Army gets community response vehicle to aid first responders

This canteen truck will provide sustenance during emergencies

Couple missing for days in backcountry near Wasa found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

New Hwy 3 passing lane proposed in Jaffray

Public invited to an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Jaffray Community Centre

Waldo Stockbreeders celebrate 80th

Cattle ranching is a critical industry that binds together all chapters of… Continue reading

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions

Stamps (11-6) need to beat the B.C. Lions (5-12) to cement position

Most Read