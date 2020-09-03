Community rallies around local cancer fundraiser

Friends and family are rallying around Lori Engler to raise money for treatment following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer earlier this year. Photo courtesy Loree Duczek.

A fundraiser has nearly reached the halfway point for a local woman diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

A fundraiser has nearly reached its halfway goal as the Cranbrook community continues to rally around a local woman who is fighting pancreatic cancer and seeking an innovative treatment program.

Lori Engler, a well-known and active community volunteer, was recently diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer, and a group of friends and family have started fundraising efforts to raise money for costs associated with treatment.

“Just over one week into our fundraising efforts, we are already almost at 50 per cent of our goal. Words alone cannot express how grateful we are to each and everyone who has donated,” says spokesperson Loree Duczek. “Beyond the financial contributions, the family is also so moved by the messages and words of support and encouragement.”

The fundraising goal is set at $100,000, and $47,000 has been raised within a week, according to Duczek. Contributions to a GoFundMe campaign can be made here, which also includes updates on Engler’s journey.

Following the diagnosis and consultation with oncologists in Canada, Engler sought out treatment options after learning that the only therapy in Canada — chemotherapy — would possibly extend her life, but offered no hope for remission.

That search effort took her to Austria, where a world-renowned doctor has expertise in treating pancreatic cancer using advanced integrative immunotherapy treatments combined with hyperthermia and other strategies.

Engler is currently in Austria and has completed the first treatment. The treatment program lasts five to six weeks, and expenses are expected to cost approximately $150,000. More than one treatment may be required over the years to come.

“Our focus from the moment Lori received her diagnosis was hope,” said Duczek. “We thank everyone who has donated to help support Lori’s Fight for Life and hope to see people continue to give what they can as she chooses life and hope.”



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.