Community leaders, volunteers recognized as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

As Canada marks the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth 2, Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison presented local community leaders and volunteers with special pins in recognition of their service.

The pins, created to celebrate the celebrate the 70th anniversary, or platinum jubilee, of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2, were presented to 25 people during a ceremony at the Royal Alexandra Hall on Tuesday.

The recipients featured a diverse cross section of community leaders and volunteers, as each were nominated anonymously and submitted through Morrison’s office.

Award recipients included Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick, Shelley Balfour, Adam Stewart, Mario Scodellaro, D’Arcy Kennedy, Karin Penner, Penny Coyle, Kyle Dalum, Vanessa Shropshire, Frances Miles, Mike Matejka, Terry Segarty, Rick Jensen, Tom Hradec, Chris Goodwin, Steven Hammond, Polly Sutherland, Louanne Sanderson, Leslie Long, Mo Belding, Marie Stang, Carol Fergus, Cindy Postnikoff and Dorothy Ratch.

