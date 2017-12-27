Kimberley Alpine Resort file.

Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

A day of free skiing and riding for locals

Kimberley Alpine Resort is continuing their tradition of thanking the community with their annual Community Day. On Sunday, January 7 the resort will offer a free day of skiing and riding to locals. Photo ID and proof of local residency (driver’s lisence, pay stubs etc.) are required to recieve a complimentary lift ticket.

Senior VP of Marketing & Resort Experience, Matt Mosteller says tickets can be picked up at Guest Services and are available to residents of Canal Flats, Skookumchuck, Meadowbrook, TaTa Creek, Kimberley, Marysville, Wasa, Wycliffe, Moyie, Wardner and Cranbrook.

Burgers will be available for $2, supporting the Dreadnaught Ski Racing Volunteer Organization – residents can go to Guest Services and recieve a voucher for their burger.

TELUS Winter Sports School also invites beginner skiers or snowboarders to a complimentary lesson. There will be a total of 10 ski and 10 snowboard spots available, with a one hour lesson starting at 10:30a.m. Space is limited and guests must pre-register at the Winter Sports School cabin by calling 250.432.0315.

Lessons will include a voucher for free equiptment rentals at the rental shop.

“Please note these lessons are for new skiers and snowboarders only, ages six and up,” said Mosteller. “A huge thank you goes out to our BBQ sponsorts including Sysco, Old Dutch and our other food sponsors.”

