Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Every year, Kimberey Alpine Resort thanks the community by offering one day of free skiing and riding to locals: Community Day.

This year, Community Day was held on Sunday, Jan. 7. Things got a little slushy as temperatures rose over the weekend, but fun was had by all, says Marketing Manager Megan Field.

Residents of Canal Flats, Skookumchuck, Meadowbrook, TaTa Creek, Kimberley, Marysville, Wasa, Wycliffe, Moyie, Wardner and Cranbrook all got to spend the day at the hill for free, with proof of local residency.

Burgers were sold for $2, supporting the Dreadnaught Ski Racing Volunteer Organization.

TELUS Winter Sports School also hosted lessons for beginner skiers and snowboarders, complete with free rentals.

 

Another successful Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort (Megan Field file).

