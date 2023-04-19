Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook will be organizing a Community Cleanup in partnership with the City of Cranbrook and Canadian Tire Cranbrook CommuniTeam on Saturday, April 22nd. Trixie Paci photo.

Community clean up to celebrate Earth Day

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook invites you to join for a Community Cleanup hosted in partnership with the City of Cranbrook and Canadian Tire Cranbrook CommuniTeam to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd.

Alongside other community members and organizations, the event will begin by meeting at Canadian Tire by 10 a.m. to receive routes and garbage bags. A waste bin will be available at Canadian Tire at the end of the cleanup at 2:00 pm. Whether you’d like to participate as part of a team or individually, it is recommended to sign up in advance.

This event provides a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors, team up with family and friends, and do your part to rejuvenate our local neighbourhoods, green spaces, and urban engagement areas. Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook asks that you please consider wearing bright clothing for better roadside visibility.

If you’re unable to attend this community cleanup event, the City of Cranbrook is also hosting Spring Spruce up for the week of April 24 to 28. Email corinna.hrehirchuk@cranbrook.ca to register.

“A strong community culture is developed by many hands – we look forward to coming together for a cleaner Cranbrook,” says the Community Cleanup planning team.

