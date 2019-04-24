Community choirs preparing for Mountain Voices tour

Three local choirs set for three performances in Crowsnest Pass, Fernie and Cranbrook

Three community-based choirs will be doing a quick two-day tour of three concerts in the Elk Valley and Cranbrook this weekend.

The tour, which combines community choirs from the Crowsnest Pass, Fernie and Cranbrook, will get underway with two shows on Saturday, April 27.

First stop for the tour is the Isabella Sellon School in Blairmore for a 2 p.m. performance. Afterwards, the three choirs will continue into the Elk Valley for a concert at Fernie Knox Church at 7 p.m.

Cranbrook will get to experience a performance the following day on Sunday, April 28th, as the Dwelling Place church will host a show at 2 p.m.

“We are excited to host a choral event like this in our city because it joins together singers from the area,” said David Pasivirta, who directs the Cranbrook and Fernie community choirs.

Deborah Goldstein is the director of the Crowsnest Pass community choir.

Pasivirta says each choir will sing a couple songs as an individual community choir, then join together to sing four or so songs in a large group of roughly 80 voices.

Without giving away the material that the choirs are singing, Pasivirta says the performance will feature arrangements of folk songs arranged by Bob Chilcott, a world famous conductor who will be part of a prestigious choir festival in Kimberley next month.

Other tunes include some West Coast sea chants, ‘Danny Boy’ and Toto’s ‘Africa’.

Tickets for the Cranbrook show are available at the door or at Huckleberry Books.