Committee calls for Town Hall meeting to deal with Ice “relocation” story

Green Bay Committee will address Winnipeg Free Press story, also launch ‘Reach Out’ season ticket campaign

Concerns about the current Kootenay Ice season ticket totals, coupled with the publication of a Winnipeg Free Press story suggesting the Ice may be relocating in the near future, have prompted a local organization to call an urgent “Town Hall” meeting.

The Green Bay Committee has called a meeting of stakeholders — city politicians, service clubs, the media, and other community leaders and Ice supporters — for Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Heritage Inn, at 6 p.m.

The Green Bay Committee, recognizing the social and economic benefits that the Kootenay Ice brings to the community, engages local businesses to fund blocks of tickets that are distributed to schools and community organizations in Cranbrook and other East Kootenay communities.

This season’s campaign will be launched on Thursday, Oct. 25, the same day as the Town Hall meeting.

“We all understand the economic, social and entertainment value that the Ice brings to Cranbrook and the Kootenays,” the Green Bay Committee put forth in an email.

“Like the Ice, we are concerned that the current season ticket total is about 1,700, which is about 200 less than last year. We also understand that the average attendance per game so far is about 500 less than last year.

This Thursday, October 25, the Green Bay Committee will be launching our Campaign to sell 500 Reach Out season tickets by Nov. 9.”

At the Thursday meeting, the Committee will also address an article published in the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday, Oct. 19 — “Winnipeg could Ice another team: Kootenay’s WHL squad may be on the move.”

Free Press columnist Mike Sawatzky cites anonymous sources, who told the Free Press that “… the Kootenay Ice are believed to be considering a plan to move their franchise to Winnipeg in time for the start of 2019-20 season.”

Sawatzky discusses the small size of the Cranbrook market, the alleged loss of money in recent years, and declining attendance as factors prompting the move.

Moving the franchise would require two thirds approval in a vote of the Western League’s board of governors.

Previous story
Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Just Posted

Ice trade Taphorn brothers, get Nick Bowman and draft pick

Keenan and Kaeden Taphorn have been traded to the Moose Jaw Warriors.… Continue reading

Committee calls for Town Hall meeting to deal with Ice “relocation” story

Green Bay Committee will address Winnipeg Free Press story, also launch ‘Reach Out’ season ticket campaign

College hosting open house

COTR throwing open it’s doors to showcase programs for prospective students

WATCH: Students learn about fire safety and prevention

Over 400 Grade 3 students recently toured through the fire hall as part of Fire Prevention Week.

New faces will be at the RDEK board table

New mayors, electoral area directors will be represented in the RDEK for the next four years

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

Cranbrook’s plummeting voter turnout

In our previous episode (2014) of “Cranbrook’s incredible shrinking voter-turn-out,” (a hit… Continue reading

B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

New superintendent will oversee engineers, biologists, foresters

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Flights cost as little as $129

Election watchdog seeks digitally savvy specialists to zero in on threats

Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election

New Brunswick village lowers ‘straight flag’ after public backlash

The flag was up for just one day

More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Most Read