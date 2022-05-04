Columbia Valley Search and Rescue assist in the rescue of an injured cliff jumper. CVSAR file

Bulletin staff

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue was called out on the evening of May 3, 2022 to assist in a rescue of an injured cliff jumper at Twin Lakes. CVSAR worked the BC Ambulance Service to move the seriously injured jumper with a wheeled stretcher.

After the rescue, CVSAR warned adventurers about the perils of cliff jumping. In a Facebook post they said that Twin Lakes has been the site of many rescues over the years.

“Cliff jumping is inherently dangerous and injuries are very common. Any jump from a height is traumatic to the body. Even if the water is deep and you go in feet first, your speed is great enough to cause spinal compression, bone fractures, concussion, or a collapsed lung. An awkward entry – landing even slightly off-center – can have a catastrophic result. Remember—no matter how great the thrill, it’s not worth your life.”

