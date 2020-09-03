Columbia Valley RCMP and search and rescue volunteers are looking for Martin Baker, who went missing on Tuesday, Sept. 2, after taking his pitbull, Rusty, for a walk in Wilmer. Photo courtesy Columbia Valley RCMP.

Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Wilmer man

Martin Baker was reported missing on Tuesday after taking his pitbull, Rusty, for a walk

Columbia Valley RCMP are asking for help to find a man and his dog who were reported missing on Tuesday after going for a walk.

Martin Baker, along with his pitbull, Rusty, left his home in Wilmer on Tuesday, Sept. 2, to go for a walk at 8 a.m., which typically lasts an hour.

Police were called in the afternoon when he failed to return home and a search began throughout the evening, with support from Columbia Valley, Cranbrook and Kimberley search and rescue volunteers.

The search resumed Wednesday morning, according to an RCMP press release.

“Police are very concerned for Martin’s health and well-being and the well-being of his dog, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for so long,” reads the release.

Baker is described as:

• Caucasian man

• 55 years old

• 5 foot, six inches
• 141 pounds
• brown hair
• blue eyes
Baker was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a dark coloured baseball cap and glasses. Searchers are investigating a possible sighting of a dog in the Bruce Creek Forest Service Road area, and police are asking any residents to report possible sightings of Rusty.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. non-profit launches free social, emotional learning program for educators
Next story
Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

Just Posted

WildSafeBC asks for proper fruit tree pruning to deter bears

Danica Roussy, community coordinator for WildSafe BC, is asking the residents of… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Wilmer man

Martin Baker was reported missing on Tuesday after taking his pitbull, Rusty, for a walk

Province of B.C. once again testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

Mandatory submission is required in some Kootenay management units

Cranbrook RCMP reminding drivers to slow down as school year approaches

Whether you’re in a school zone or not, be cautious of kids walking to school, says RCMP

It happened in 1913

August 30 – September 5

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

B.C. non-profit launches free social, emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Most Read