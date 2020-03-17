View of the Columbia River from the City of Trail Esplanade. (Trail Times file)

Columbia River Treaty talks returned to Washington, D.C. last week

Next round of Columbia River Treaty negotiation meetings are TBA

The ninth round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations took place over two days last week in Washington, D.C.

“Since the process to revisit the Columbia River Treaty began, Canada and the United States have been exchanging information and building a stronger understanding of their respective priorities,” Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, said in a March 13 news brief.

“The countries are engaged in challenging conversations around how to include those interests in an updated treaty. During this week’s talks in Washington, negotiators advanced their discussion of key interests, such as flood-risk management, power generation and ecosystem function,” she said.

“The province is working closely with Global Affairs Canada and Columbia River Basin Indigenous Nations to ensure that what is best for Canada and B.C. will be at the forefront of a modernized Columbia River Treaty.”

Upon return to Canada, B.C. public servants who participated in U.S. talks will self-isolate for 14 days.




