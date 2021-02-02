Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)

Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Codie Morigeau and Aimee Watson will join the board

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) has announced that two new board members have recently been appointed.

Codie Morigeau, a nominee of the Ktunaxa Nation Council, and Aimee Watson, a nominee of the Regional District of Central Kootenay have joined the board. They will replace Larry Binks and Vickie Thomas, who have completed their six-year terms.

“I would like to welcome Codie and Aimee to the Trust’s Board of Directors and look forward to working together to support the work of the Trust moving forward,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust. “I also thank exiting Board members Larry Binks and Vickie Thomas for their years of dedicated service and wish them the best.”

Jocelyn Carver of Nelson remains as the Board Chair, in her second term in that position, and David Raven remains in his position as Vice-Chair for a second term as well, CBT said in a press release.

Morigeau is a Cranbrook resident and was raised in ʔaq̓am. CBT explained that she has worked with the Ktunaxa Nation since 2001 and is currently the Director of Education and Employment as well as the Director of Traditional Knowledge, Language and Culture.

Morigeau is also the president of the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Board. She has served on the ʔaq̓am Cheif and Council and the Ktunaxa Nation Executive Council.

“We look forward to the perspectives and leadership that Codie and Aimee will bring to the Trust’s Board of Directors. Their expertise and relationships in the Basin will be a valuable complement to our team,” said Trust Board Chair Jocelyn Carver. “We also bid a fond farewell to Larry and Vickie who brought so much passion and unique experience to the work of this Board – thank you.”

Watson has called Kaslo home since 2004, explains CBT. She is also currently on the board for the RDCK.

“She led Kaslo’s ‘Lawns to Gardens’ initiative, developed a food forum for North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society, and helped establish the Kaslo Food Security project, eventually opening the doors in 2009 to the first accredited Food Hub in Canada,” said CBT’s press release. “In 2014 Aimee was elected the Electoral Area Director for Area D in the Regional District of Central Kootenay and is currently the Chair of its Board of Directors.”

Columbia Basin Trust has a 12-member board of directors, all of whom must live in the Basin to be nominated. All five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council nominate a director, while the province of BC appoints the remaining directors.

Pictured is Aimee Watson, one of two recently appointed directors for Columbia Basin Trust. Watson has called Kaslo home since 2004. (Submitted file)

Pictured is Aimee Watson, one of two recently appointed directors for Columbia Basin Trust. Watson has called Kaslo home since 2004. (Submitted file)

Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)
