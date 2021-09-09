Columbia Basin Trust releases its annual report; asks you to register for online AGM

Board Chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will share highlights of the Trust’s annual report at the Trust’s Annual General Meeting on September 24. CBT file

The Columbia Basin Trust will be holding their Annual General Meeting on line once again this year, on September 24, 2021 from 4 to 5 p.m. PT and 5 to 6 p.m. MT.

During the virtual event, Board Chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will share highlights of the annual report with examples of how the Trust supported projects and initiatives that impacted the region. They will also welcome questions and comments.

“Each year, we look forward to this opportunity to connect with people in the Basin and share details about the Trust’s work and the community efforts it supports,” said Strilaeff. “Even though we are unable to gather together in person, we welcome anyone to join us for this free event.”

To register, visit ourtrust.org/agm. Register by September 15, 2021, and you’ll receive a meeting package with a locally sourced snack and be entered to win one of three baskets filled with Basin products valued at over $200.

It has been a difficult year for people in the region and President and Strilaeff says he is glad the Trust has the resources to support Basin communities.

In 2020/21, revenues rose to $88.2 million thanks to the increased performance and reliability of the Trust’s hydroelectric facilities, jointly owned with Columbia Power Corporation. The Trust provided $71.2 million to support the region with over 2,400 projects. This included $58.2 million in grants and initiatives and $13 million in capital investments (e.g. broadband infrastructure), loans to businesses and real estate.

Part of this spending addressed the needs created by the pandemic. The Trust provided nearly $12 million to support First Nations, Metis associations, food banks, local farmers’ markets, food recovery programs, community social service agencies, child care operators, housing societies and hospices in the Basin.

The Trust also made progress on it’s new Columbia Basin Management Plan Strategic Priorities including six new programs to support workforce development, aiding small businesses acquire up-to-date technology, increasing Basin residents’ access to locally produced food, and actions towards building climate resiliency such as alternative energy generation and retrofits at affordable housing units, and continued work with Indigenous Peoples such as creating and upgrading housing units.

All of the Trust’s work can be reviewed in the recently released 2020/21 Annual Service Plan Report.

