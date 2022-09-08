Columbia Basin Trust releases annual report; invites you to attend AGM

Board Chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will share highlights of the Trust’s annual report at the Trust’s Annual General Meeting on September 22, online and in person in Valemount. CBT FILE

The board and staff of the Columbia Basin Trust are preparing for their Annual General Meeting in Valemount on September 22, 2022. Participants can attend in person or join online sessions.

You can sign up at our trust.org/agm

You will hear about the Trust’s work over the past year and its performance during the pandemic.

“Two of our guiding principles have come to the forefront over the past couple of years: flexibility and responsiveness,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Basin Trust. “With the onset of the pandemic, we had to rapidly adapt the ways we work with residents, communities and organizations. Groups in the region have not only overcome challenges, but strengthened and grown. They’ve shown resiliency, innovation and determination. We’re pleased we’ve been able to support their plans.”

Trust revenues rose to over $96 million last year, which CBT says is due to the Trust’s investments including hydropower facilities, jointly owned with Columbia Power Corporation. The Trust provided $87.8 million over the year to support the efforts of Basin communities and residents. This included $62.4 million in granting programs and initiatives, which aided nearly 2,400 projects, $12.5 million in capital projects to bolster economic development and increase broadband infrastructure, $5.9 million in business loans and $7 million in real estate and commercial investments.

During the AGM. During the event, Board Chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will share highlights of the annual service plan report, with examples of how the Trust supported projects and initiatives that impacted the region. They will also welcome questions and comments.

“The perseverance and achievements of people in the region over the past year have been phenomenal, and we’re excited to share some of the stories,” said Strilaeff. “We’re also thrilled that we can reach more people than ever through a virtual and in-person event. We look forward to interacting with you in whichever way you attend.”

The Trust is also working on the Columbia Basin Management Plan Strategic Priorities, which expire at the end of 2023. CBT will undertake an extensive public input process beginning this fall, including in-person community meetings and virtual meetings.

