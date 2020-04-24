City Hall parkette space to get a facelift

Conceptual rendering of the parkette redesign beside Cranbrook City Hall, however, significant components of the project will now look different, according to a city press release. Photo submitted.

A small parkette beside Cranbrook city hall is set for a facelift.

The Columbia Basin Trust has partnered up with JCI Kootenay and the Cranbrook Chess Club to provide a $75,000 grant that will revitalize the area directly beside city hall alongside 10th Ave.

The upgrades to the area will feature gardens, screening, a covered pavilion, benches and new surfacing. Both JCI Kootenay and the Cranbrook Chess Club raised money for the project, while Kootenay Granite, Fabrite and Trikon Pre-Cast Products also donated to the effort.

“The parkette space beside City Hall has been falling into disrepair the past number of years, and we’ve been wanting to upgrade the area however other priorities placed this project lower on the list,” says Chris New, Director of Community Services with the City of Cranbrook. “Two years ago, the Cranbrook Chess Club and JCI Kootenay representatives, met with us to discuss a possible project where they could donate park upgrades in the form of outdoor chess tables.

“The parkette space proved to be a perfect opportunity to provide a new opportunity for our residents, while upgrading and beautifying the space. With the financial support from Columbia Basin Trust, we can now deliver this project.”

The project is anticipated to be finished by September, and will get underway in early May.

The Columbia Basin Trust funding is part of the Community Outdoor Revitalization Grant program, which is providing nearly $2.5 million to 11 communities in the region. The funding program provides money to municipalities, regional districts and First Nations with up to $500,000 for creating, restoring or enhancing outdoor spaces. Additionally, up to $10,000 is available for planning and design for First Nation communities and communities with a population under 5,000.